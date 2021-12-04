A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has dismissed the 7-count charge and acquitted a couple Mr. Rowly Isioro and Mrs. Ovuomarhoni Naomi Isioro of money laundering charges brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC in October 2019 arrested Mr Rowly Isioro, a former Assistant General Manager with one of the new generation banks and his wife, Mrs Ovuomarhoni Isioro, a businesswoman, for their alleged involvement in “business email compromise” fraud and money laundering.

The anti-graft agency in a statement in 2019 said that their arrest followed a petition received by the Commission from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, through the office of the Legal Attaché, United States Consulate, Lagos, about their alleged involvement in computer-based fraud, stealing and money laundering.

The judge, Hon Justice Mojisola Dada on November 30, 2021 discharged and acquitted the couple of all the seven count charges after evidence showed the couple were being persecuted with trumped-up charges.

The couple had in March 2018 petitioned AIG Zone 5 after one Mr. Michael Uziewe who is based in Atlanta, USA had failed to remit the dollar equivalent of the naira that the couple had transferred to the accounts of the persons nominated by Mr. Uziewe since October 2017. Sequel to investigation, AIG Zone 5 declared him and his associates wanted and blocked their accounts.

Instead of coming forth to resolve the issue they “fought back” by petitioning EFCC to get back at them and got Mrs Isioro’s account frozen and ordered for her arrest alleging that she was receiving proceeds of business email compromise and romance scam from Mr. Uziewe with respect to previous successful transactions between them.

The Court based on evidence before it came to the irresistible conclusion that Mr. and Mrs. Isioro were were framed. Hon Justice M. Dada discharged and acquited the couple of all charges on November 30, 2021.

The judge berated EFCC for wasting public funds, precious time of the court and messing up their lives and careers on an issue that should not be brought to the court in the first place. She warned EFCC to desist from bringing baseless matters to court.