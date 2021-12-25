The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South-East geo-political zone has felicitated with the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, on the occasion of his 51th birthday.

COSEYL, in a statement signed by his President General, Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem, and made available to VANGUARD

on Saturday commended the Speaker for his result-oriented leadership style.

The apex youth group in the South East zone noted that the Speaker’s style of leadership has positively reflected on the people.

Indeed birthdays are special but yours is very unique and exceptional because you were born same day with our dear lord Jesus Christ.

Every year on December 25th, over 2 billion people around the world celebrate Christmas Day. Traditionally, Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Nonreligious people and those of different faiths celebrate the day as a cultural event.

Apart from the joy of waiting patiently to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ which is the most celebrated occasion in the world, it’s also a great feelings for us, to always be in the know that a very special and unique personality is being celebrated same day.

However, one of the most popular Christmas customs is gift-giving. This custom has its roots in the Magi who brought gifts to Jesus shortly after his birth. This spirit has been imbibed by our dear and indefatigable Speaker who has over the years given back to the society.

Today in Abia State, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji is one of the most renown philanthropist, he has given lots of scholarships to students to study courses of their choices in various institutions of learning. This feat he learned from his father Distinguish Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji, CON.

The statement said that COSEYL joins the Speaker’s family, Honourable members of Abia State House of Assembly and political associates in celebrating his milestone.

The group congratulated the Speaker “for a meteoric political rise, underlined by his forthrightness, diligence and deep sense of loyalty and patriotism,” the statement said.

COSEYL said that as the Speaker turns 51, his investments in the development of his constituency, and current efforts in empowering the youths will always be remembered by posterity.

COSEYL, urged Orji to stay focused on the larger picture of working to improve the people.

The youth leaders further hailed the Speaker for his willingness to make sacrifices for the growth of his state and his continuous contributions to promote peace and unity of purpose in the house.

Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji is the founder of Direct Touch Initiative which has gained him recognition as a philanthropist of repute who has touched the lives of many through his acts of charity.

Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji has done programmes which have immensely benefitted several underprivileged Nigerians. His Philanthropic gestures knows no bounds.

Recently, the Chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majestic, Eze Ndubuisi J. Nwabeke , Eze Amara 1 of Eziama Ntigha Ancient Kingdom conferred on him the title of ‘ Ubazuoke Nke Abia’ for his numerous contributions to the development of the state which include inter alia;

Provision of water boreholes and water reticulation of communities.

Provision of water boreholes to schools.

Reroofing, fencing and regrassing of schools.

Provision of modern toilets to schools.

Provision of electricity transformers to communities

Scholarship to indigent students.

Free eye medical outreach for constituents.

Renovation and equipping of health centres.

Ongoing building of mini stadiums at Isieke, St Stephen’s Primary School, Umuahia, Ubakala, Olokoro, Ikwuano and Umuopara.

Ongoing construction of road projects in his constituency.

Gifting of cars, sewing machines, power generating sets, grinding machines, cash, barbing clippers, tricycles, household items etc as empowerment items to Abians.

Sponsorship of ICT training programme for youths.

Offer of automatic employment to the needy and disabled, among others.

Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji is well loved and recognised by the people of Abia State and beyond.

In 2021, the Sun publishing Ltd, publishers of daily Sun, Saturday Sun and Sunday Sun, after a rigorous process selected the Speaker as winner of his Public Service Award 2020, an award which was presented to him at an epoch-making event that held on 16th October 2021 at the Expo Convention Centre of the Eko Hotels and Suits, Victoria Island, Lagos following his immense contribution in the development of the society.

For this, the apex Igbo youth group prayed that God will position the Speaker for greater glory, and grant him more opportunities to serve the country and humanity.