By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

National Chairman of People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Falalu Bello has said that Nigeria needs to return to the parliamentary system of government to address the insecurity bedeviling it and corruption inhibiting her development.

According to him, parliamentary system is cheaper, more accountable and sustainable.

“The head of government (prime minister) must go to the parliament for approval of any of its policies or decisions and cannot become an autocrat else he would be removed,”he said.

“Parliamentary system is less expensive, it is elected people that would go to parliament and from among them they would elect a prime minister,” he added

He spoke at the launch of the autobiography of former Secretary to old Kaduna State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abbas Dabo Sambo, titled ‘My Life and Public Service Career’.

Bello explained that the prime minister has to go to parliament for any policy, decision and to debate his bill and expenditure.

“If he behaves like an autocrat, they can remove him, unlike the presidential system where presidents retain their position till their tenure expires,” he said.

He described the author of the book as ” a father who has always guided us, told us what is right and what is wrong. He is a seasoned public servant who started from clerk to the post of SSG of Kaduna state.”

“The book is a compendium of his experience as a civil servant from 1962 to 1979 during which he worked in various capacities and in various government departments”.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai, described the author as one of the best public servant of all time.

‘He never stole any money and was never found wanting, he kept good records. I urge old public servants to write their autobiographies to provide us and coming generations with records that would teach us what they did in those days. We have recommended him for merit award because he has worked diligently for Nigeria and for Kaduna state,” he said.

The book presenter, Prof. Isa Abbas of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, said “the book was a summary of his career between April 1, 1952 to December 31, 1979. The book has 23 chapters and over 350 pages. He is one of the most respected elders, one of the role models and mentors of our time. A public servant, a technocrat, a teacher, an educationist, a disciplinarian, a businessman, a custodian of knowledge, a philanthropist and man of God.”

“It’s a book of history of Nigeria, colonialism in Nigeria, Northern Nigeria, jihad, pre and post jihad, Kaduna state, Zazzau Emirate Zazzau Province and history of Zaria. Politics of Sardauna, politics of Tafawa Balewa, the 1962, 1963 population census, what went wrong on Nigeria political history, governance and administration, essence of parliamentarian system of government in Nigeria.”

Sheikh Haliru Maraya, who represented former Kaduna state Governor, Ahmed Makarfi, Malam Mohammed Yusuf Sahib Lere, and Alhaji Falalu Bello separately described the author as one of the finest Nigerian civil servants and administrators, while urging Nigerian leaders to emulate his quest for Nigerian unity, honesty, hardwork, integrity and diligence.

The author, Alhaji Abbas Dabo Sambo said he was motivated to write the book to enable Nigerians especially the younger generation have a peep into his career to see if they can pick one or two things from his experience. He said he started writing the book in 2010 but completed it on December 11th, 2021. “I’m sorry for the state of Nigeria and the challenges facing the country, parliamentary is the system of government that can save Nigeria from the brink.”