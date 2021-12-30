Coronation Merchant Bank has announced the launch of its podcast series which will cover economic and market development trends. The podcast series which is a part of the Coronation Conversations platform – an ongoing engagement medium which includes blogs, thought leadership articles, videos and events – will feature thought leaders, industry experts, and leading professionals.

The series will launch on the 31st of December across platforms such as the Coronation Merchant Bank website [www.coronationmb.com/podcast], Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Spreaker, Castbox and PlayerFM. The first installment will be anchored by Ms. Chinwe Egwim, Chief Economist of Coronation Merchant Bank.

Commenting on the launch, Banjo Adegbohungbe, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Merchant Bank, stated that “At Coronation Merchant Bank, we are committed to providing relevant and topical insights required for strategic decision making to our clients. The Coronation Conversations Podcast will foster important conversations among experts which will assist listeners to make informed decisions for business and financial management as well as investment purposes.”

Chinwe Egwim stated that: “The Coronation Conversations Podcast discusses trends that are shaping industries, markets, specific sectors as well as the domestic and global economy. Our podcast series gives listeners an opportunity to tap into expert knowledge, boost their economic intelligence and soak key nuggets from unexpected angles. Insights from each episode will assist investors, captains of industries, professionals, business owners and policy makers to navigate the economic landscape.”

About Coronation Merchant Bank

Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and, Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It presently has two branches located in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Bank is currently rated ‘B-‘ with a Stable Outlook by Fitch, one of the ‘Top 3’ global rating agencies, and it is it the first and only Nigerian Merchant Bank to receive an international risk rating. It is also currently rated “A+” with a stable outlook by Agusto & Co.

The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices. Some of the international awards it received in 2021, 2020 and 2019 include Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance.