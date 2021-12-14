Say he has an enviable record of Community Development, Popular in North Central and the country for his empowerment projects

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

AHEAD of the February National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the Party’s national Progressives Organisation has urged all the Stakeholders, Leaders, members and supporters of the party to throw their weights behind the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East for the position of National Chairman.

The APC National Progressives in a statement issued at the end of a Press Conference held in Kaduna yesterday said that it has become very imperative for the party leaders, Stakeholders to support Senator Musa because he is the best person that Governor Mai Mala Buni- led Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee should handover the party to as well as for the APC to maintain her dominance in electoral victory in 2023.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of APC Progressives Organization for Board of Trustees, BoT and all members, Comrade Bashir Bello, the group said that Senator has an enviable record of community development, popular in the country for his empowerment projects, spread across, especially the North Central geo- political zone of the country.

According to him, ” Our prayer is that all Nigerian men and women of good conscience should join hands with the relevant stakeholders in our great party, to fully support the candidature of Senator Sani Musa for National Chairman.

“We are a nationwide organisation of Progressive-minded members of the APC, committed to deepening democracy in Nigeria.

“Though we are all professionals in our chosen fields, we are united by the spirit of promoting decent democratic practice in the countrynand accountable governance.”

On APC National Chairmanship Contest, Bello said, “Though all the candidates on ground are our party members, the seat of National Chairman can only be occupied democratically by one person. This leaves us with only one, informed choice – the best among equals.

“Our one and only candidate in this tough race for the seat of National Chairmanship is Senator Sani Musa of Niger State. Our stand was informed by the following considerations:

“As a lawmaker he has established reputation for giving his very best of Legislative activism, making his constituents very proud of his brilliant bills and potent motions. This has earned him numerous laurels from respected organizations like Rotary International and many media institutions at home and abroad.

“As a public servant he has built unbeatable reputation for initiating gigantic education projects to fight the low level of literacy, especially in his immediate constituency of the North.

“He is one Nigerian politician with the right connections to create viable partnerships that will help our great party, the APC – to achieve its primary objective as a platform for the fulfilment of the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians. And we dare say that this kind of goodwill is of immeasurable strategic importance to our party.

“As someone with vast knowledge of political conflict resolution, we have confidence in his ability to effectively and efficiently handle the current national reconciliation efforts set in motion by National Caretaker Committee, ably led by Governor Mai Mala-Buni and blessed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Any Nigerian following the antecedents of Senator Sani Musa would readily admit that he has decent track records, because – like President Muhammadu Buhari – the lawmaker is a no nonsense person.

“It is becoming abundantly clear, that after careful examination of his Blueprint for the party, he is best suited for this national assignment. Nigerians expect to see a National Chairman of decent tract records, conversant with modern leadership and management abilities; bubbling with development ideas; someone who can effectively maintain his composure in the face of any form of official pressure.

“We can go on and on, listing the many sterling qualities that make. Senator Sani Musa stand our as the best Nigerian suited for the office of the National Chairman in view of the prevailing political dynamics