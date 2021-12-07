By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASSOCIATION of NDDC Contractors, yesterday, joined the wave of stakeholders picketing of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, demanding immediate payment of over N2 trillion arrears for executed projects of the NDDC in the last decade.

The contractors, who came out in numbers carrying big banners and chanting solidarity songs, barricaded entrance of the NDDC headquarters, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, also calling for the appointment of a substantive board for the commission.

Chairman of the sssociation, Joe Adia, told Vanguard: “There must be an end to this evil. They are owing us over N2 trillion for 10 years. We are saying today will be the last time the NDDC will keep shortchanging destinies of contractors of the commission.

“They are owing and we want them to pay us. We want them to constitute a substantive board. Is there anything wrong with this commission? One man running this commission does not make sense. They should inaugurate the board.”

“And how can contractors survive? We are dying because as far back as 10 years, they are still owing contractors till today. Even little ticket jobs of N5 million, they are still owing till today, which means they are not interested in paying the contractors.

“This protest will continue because we are the victims and we have to say we do not want to die in the business we have. They have to pay us our money.”

Sylvester Iyade-Tonye, Regional Head of the association, said: “Everybody knows the commission is indebted to contractors and the contractors have come together as an association to say look, enough is enough. We can no longer take it because our contractors are dying. Banks are on their necks, some, their property have been lost.”