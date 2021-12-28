By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to consult widely with knowledgeable Nigerians on ways and means of frontally tackling the security and economic challenges facing the country.

He urged the President to adopt the same strategy he deployed when he consulted with selected Nigerians who advised him to decline assent to the amended Electoral Act citing the adoption of the mandatory direct primaries by political parties in the legislation.

The Governor who made the call in Makurdi said Nigeria was well endowed and blessed with many experts who could willingly offer the much-needed services to get the country out of the present economic and security woes.

Hear him: “there is no gainsaying that we are all witnessing the worst security challenge in the history of our country. This is coupled with the unimaginable economic hardship we are all going through in the country.

“You can imagine what the exchange rate is today compared to what it was when this All Progressives Congress, APC, led government took over in 2015.

“With this current exchange rate, how can a civil servant who earns less than N200,000 monthly cope? How can the pensioner who collects a meagre sum cope? How can the Policeman who earns less than N200,000 monthly cope; same applies to the political officeholders.

“The truth is that times are difficult and Nigeria is bleeding, our people are suffering, Nigerians are in pains.

“The situation has brought to the fore the urgent need for President Buhari to adopt the same strategy of seeking the contributions and inputs of Nigerians on the clause of the amended Electoral Act directing political parties to adopt direct primaries before he declined assent.

“He should adopt the same strategy to tackle the economic and security challenges facing the country because we have a lot of resourceful people and experts, people of goodwill who have the requisite experience, knowledge and understanding about the affairs of this country particularly on the issue of the insecurity and economic problems facing the country. It is time to adopt that strategy and if he does that Nigeria will be better for it.”

