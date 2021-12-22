By Gabriel Ewepu

AS reactions continue to pour in over President Muhammadu Buhari’s turning down signing of the long awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, under the aegis of Civil Society Partners on Electoral Reforms, Tuesday, told members of the National Assembly to pass the bill into law before going on recess in the interest of Nigerians.

This was part of reactions contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative, Ariyo-Dare Atoye; Speak Out Africa Initiative, Ken Eze; Raising New Voices, Jude Feranmi, and Executive Director, Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative, Obinna Eze Nwagbara.

The statement in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter transmitted to the National Assembly on Tuesday withholding his assent to the bill, the CSOs called for immediate resolution on the matter.

On Monday, the CSOs called on the National Assembly to step down the consideration of the 2022 budget until the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is passed.

The statement reads in part, “The National Assembly has the overwhelming backing of Nigerians to override the executive veto, but if the lawmakers cannot do so, there is no shame in reworking a single provision (Section 87) to get the bill signed by the President.

“President Buhari had after the 30 days constitutional window rejected the electoral bill citing security, legal and economic reasons.

“The National Assembly must act immediately to salvage this important bill by ensuring it becomes law either by immediately overriding the President or reworking the controversial section for an accelerated assent.

“This is not the time to grandstand if the National Assembly cannot override the executive veto; rather, the lawmakers should see this as a sacrifice to salvage the most important sections of the bill.

“Any attempt to delay the bill further by the National Assembly will be interpreted by Nigerians as a conspiracy staged ab initio by the ruling APC to truncate bill.”

The statement however, condemned late transmission of letter by Buhari to NASS, and described it as “action in bad fate”.

“It is unthinkable that the President can write to the National Assembly a letter that will inadvertently fault the process that secured him his party nomination for a second term because of the desperation to reject the bill.

“It smacks of deception for the President to turn around to poopoo the same direct primaries that he benefited from 2019, simply because he wanted to please a few persons.

“When President Buhari failed to sign the Electoral bill in 2017/2018, it was mainly due to improved technology framework, yet he touted the technology as a basis for his victory in 2015.

“Sadly, this President has remained an unrepentant democrat and has nothing to be remembered for in terms strengthening the values and institutions of democracy”, it added.