By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has said comparing the Nembe oil spill to Gulf of Mexico spill by some people was in bad faith.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, the NDYC reiterated his call that politics should not be brought into the unfortunate situation.

The National Coordinator NDYC, Comrade Henshaw said, “what is playing out appears to be a poorly – choreographed but quite viciously motivated intrigue at work aimed at ignoring the ongoing efforts to contain the leak and mitigate the impact on communities around the location of the well but, more significantly, to undermine and damage and damage the Presidency.

He added:”There are some shuddering examples of this wicked intrigue. First was unnecessary and malicious exaggeration of the spill by a mindless comparison with the effects of the Hiroshima Atomic Bomb catastrophe. Comparing the Nembe oil spill to Hiroshima, is taking mischief to a dangerous level. Doing so only confirms the stark ignorance demonstrated by the comparison.”

The group noted that the Presidency and relevant agencies, on their parts, have responded admirably in providing for guidance and support towards the efforts being deployed in containing the spill as well as providing stability.

The Niger Delta group also noted that it appears the conspiracy on the issue is an attempt to sabotage and rubbish both image and efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, adding, “all his efforts at reorganizing and reforming the crucial sector are being serially undermined by some forces whose motives are diabolical.

“It seems evident that those forces want to capitalize on this spill by exaggerating its impact beyond the scope of what is on the ground. Ultimately, they want to use it to undermine the federal administration and allege both lack of capacity and incompetence by the Buhari government in a major area of the country’s economy.”

It called on Governor Diri of Bayelsa State to withdraw the statement he made making the comparison, saying it was inciting.

“We make the unambiguous demand that he withdraws his wild and inciting comments and apologize to Bayelsans,”the group added.

