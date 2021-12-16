•Commends Amaefula for book on tech & devt

By Cynthia Alo

THE Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has called for more appropriate policies to drive the development of digital economy in the country.

Speaking during the public presentation of the book by Dr Everest Amaefule titled, “Technology & Development: An African Perspective” Pantami said that technology as the world has come to know remain the only requirement for relevance in the global scheme of things.

Pantami who insisted that right policies are always needed to drive the development of the digital economy commended Amaefule for his resourcefulness in researching, articulating and publishing the information on digital economy in the book.

He emphasised the importance of books in fostering leadership, creativity and innovation while helping to build the capacity of the author for innovative thing and creativity, among others.

On his part, Chairman and Founder, Unubiko Foundation, Mr. James Ume, said the book comes at a time that Nigeria and Africa needs to examine the nexus between technology and development and how it can leverage on the former to achieve the latter especially in the face of global shutdowns owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ume who is the Chief Presenter, appreciated Amaefule who is a journalist for offering his deep insights into issues that shape and can potentially impact on the course of events in the societies.

