According to prices on the major listing platform CoinMarketCap, countless new trillionaires were made on the 14th of December 2021.

Unfortunately for cryptocurrency holders all over the world, this is not the case. As a result of a technical glitch, prices for almost every coin on CoinMarketCap went wild.

From huge established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to new and promising coins such as HUH Token (HUH), percentage rises in the multiple millions were displayed, creating the illusion of temporary paper billionaires out of almost anyone with a vested interest in crypto. Even stable coins like Tether (USDT), which as the name suggests is tied to the value of the US dollar, showed a value as high as $69,894,267.23.

What Happened at CoinMarketCap?

CoinMarketCap has confirmed the issue as a technical glitch. There were fears of a hack, but the characteristics were that of an API bug. CoinMarketCap, which is owned by Binance, was quickly made aware and released a statement on Twitter after resolving the glitch: “Following the irregularities we observed on our platform this afternoon, despite the issue having been fixed, we will be rebooting our servers as a final step in accordance with our internal remediation plan. Apologies for the inconvenience.” During the glitch, the site alleged the total market cap of cryptocurrencies to be around $20 quadrillion.

CoinMarketCap is the most popular price aggregator in the industry, and as such has considerable influence over a number of other wallets and listing sites. Jax users suddenly seemed to have billions of dollars in their accounts, and big financial news sites like Yahoo Finance and CNBC mistakenly showed both huge rises and large dips.

Glitch Leads to False Price Rises in BTC, DOGE, HUH

Bitcoin (BTC) is the cryptocurrency market leader and has long been considered the standard for the industry. That is to say, it has the largest market cap, which is almost twice as large as its nearest competitor, Ethereum (ETH). BTC briefly showed a price of $870 billion. This was an astronomical rise of 1824470000% from its current real price of $47685.

Dogecoin (DOGE), perhaps the most famous meme coin, enjoyed a real rise of up to around 25% on the 14th of December, thanks to being referenced in an Elon Musk tweet. This is a familiar pattern for DOGE holders. What is not familiar, however, was CoinMarketCap claiming a value of over $5 million per DOGE. In reality, DOGE is down 12.5% over the last 24 hours.

HUH Token (HUH) was listed by CoinMarketCap on the 14th of December, a mere 8 days after being launched. During the glitch, HUH backers saw a supposed 1294020% rise on CoinMarketCap. Despite this clearly not being the case, HUH has seen wild success since being listed; a 109% increase in price in just over 24 hours. HUH has been dubbed the world’s first “utimeme” coin. It holds utility value thanks to its unique referral system, as well as the fun and mainstream power of meme coins.

