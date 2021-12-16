…commends Abia Rep, Onuigbo for his doggedness on passage of bill

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Wednesday, said that Climate Change Act is one of the life changing laws in Nigeria today.

He said that the act will help protect the environment and the entire ecosystem.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently gave assented to the bill, making it an act.

Gbajabiamila who spoke during a presentation of an award of excellence in legislation given to the sponsor of the bill, Hon. Sam Onuigbo by the House of Representatives Press Corps on Wednesday at the National commended the lawmaker for his doggedness in the passage of the bill.

Onuigbo who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia North/ Umuahia South federal constituency of Abia State in the House is also the President, GLOBE Nigeria and Chairman, Climate Parliament, Nigerian.

He said: “I have a bill signing ceremony of about 25 bills, but none as important as this bill that we celebrate this morning. I congratulate you on this landmark achievement. There are bills and there are bills. I have always said it’s not the number of bills but the quality of bills that are passed.

“The Climate Change bill is one of those bills that on the face of it nobody bothers to even try to understand but on the closer examination and a proper understanding of what it entails, it is perhaps one of those life changing bills, one of those bills that can affect each and every one of us for life. So, I would recommend that many of us do some research on the impact of climate change and how topical it is in the world today. It is a very significant bill.

“Hon Sam has been so passionate and committed and consistent in the pursuit of having this bill signed into law. His doggedness, his determination to make sure he sees the bill from the beginning to the very end has earned my respect in no small measure.

“He has done so much on the floor of the house since I have known him over years, but if this is the one bill that is his legacy in the National Assembly, then it is one bill that will perhaps surpass generations yet to come,” Gbajabiamila said.

He added that the House would hold a special lecture where Onuigbo would be invited to share the significance of the act.

Also speaking, Onuigbo said the journey into the piece of legislation was long and tortious.

Underscoring the importance of the act and its impact on Nigeria’s ecosystem, Onuigbo appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the bill to become a law.

He said: “The journey to Nigeria getting a climate change act was a long and tortious one. I am happy that today, we have a climate change act which will guide Nigeria in her decarbonation efforts ensure that we justly transit to net zero, bring requisite attention to the menace of climate change, provide funding for adaptation and mitigation measures including nature-based solutions, create employment for the teeming youth, help us on our journey towards green recovery, and ultimately ensure that we sustainably develop while preserving this earth for our children.”

He expressed gratitude to everyone that made the bill see the daylight.

“IT was not a one-man show. The exceptional leadership and commitment shown by the leadership of the National Assembly especially the Speaker of the House of Representatives, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who not only constituted (and also caused the Ministries of Justice and Environment to send in their own representatives) a review committee to identify and address the areas of contention that made President Buhari and former Presidents deny assent to the Bill in the 8th, 7th and 6th Assemblies, but also followed up to ensure that expedited passage was effected at the House and the Senate.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila mourns Soun of Ogbomoso

“In Mr. Speaker’s absence, the Deputy Speaker took over and also pushed for the Bill to be given the urgent attention it deserves. Make no mistakes about it, climate change is an existential issue and must be treated as such. Our country Nigeria, must therefore, take appropriate and coordinated actions in its transition to net-zero so as to avoid being left behind with a lot of stranded assets,” he said.

In her remarks, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Press Corps, Comrade Grace Ike, though the press will continue to hold the lawmakers accountable and also recognize those who have promoted people oriented legislations.

“Anyone, who understands the implications of climate change for our world, will appreciate what this legislation means for our world. We congratulate Hon Onuigbo, Mr Speaker and the entire House for pushing through this all important bill known as the ‘Sam Onuigbo Climate Change bill’.

“We are all aware the Climate Change bill suffered major setbacks from one assembly to another and the sponsor never gave up. The signing of the bill into law by Mr President has made Nigeria join an elite group of countries that have enacted emissions-target legislation aiming to eliminate carbon emissions.

“So this event became necessary because members of the House of Representatives Press Corps also contributed their quota in reporting the bill, writing analysis and also stating what Nigeria stands to benefit from this,” she said.

In his remarks, the representative from the United States Embassy, Mr Jackson Smith emphasized the global significance of the Climate Change law, commending the national assembly to achieving such a feat.