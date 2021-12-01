By Gabriel Ewepu

FEDERAL workers in Abuja trooped out , Wednesday, to comply with Federal Government’s December 1, 2021 directive to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 or not allowed entry to their offices.

On visiting the Old Federal Secretariat Complex at Area 1, Garki, Abuja, Vanguard sighted some civil servants queuing outside the maintain gate of the complex to have themselves vaccinated by health personnel drafted by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA.

Speaking to Vanguard on compliance with the directive given by the Federal Government, a senior staff in the Special Duties Department, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Yahaya Shola, said most of the staff are taking the vaccine not just only to comply with Federal Government’s directive, but to safeguard their health.

Shola said: “Many of our staff has been vaccinated and many are still going for their vaccination as we speak. We are also encouraging those who are scared about it to go for their vaccination.

“From tomorrow civil servants who are yet to take their vaccine would not be allowed to enter the Ministry by the security at the gate.”

He also called on the National Orientation Agency, NOA, to embark on massive public enlightenment to allay fears Nigerians have about the vaccine, and said government should encourage Nigerians to do the needful.

Also one of the security agents at the Ministry said most staff have been vaccinated, “but failed to come with their cards today to prove they have received their first or second jabs, but from Thursday they would not be allowed entry into their offices if they fail to present their vaccination card as evidence.”

One of the staff administering the AstraZeneca vaccine outside the secretariat main gate also confirmed high turnout of people including civil servants at the vaccination point.

According to him, in a day 75 persons are being vaccinated and they have been at the Secretariat for over 11 days administering the vaccine.

Generally, the atmosphere was calm, as people were seen taking their jabs and given their cards as evidence of taking the vaccine.

It will be recalled that the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced the new directive during one of its briefing in October 2021 that from December 1, 2021 all Federal Government employees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative PCR result to gain access to their offices.

“With effect from 1st December, 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices, in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions,” Boss said.