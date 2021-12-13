.

By Dennis Agbo

The Christ the King Parish, CKP, GRA Enugu, has offered both cash and material Christmas gifts to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, stating that Christmas is a season of gifts from both the poor to the rich or otherwise.

In his homily after the Christmas gifts presentation, during the silver jubilee carol of nine lesions and Christmas festival in the church’s amphitheatre, on Sunday night, the Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Ernest Obodo noted that the gifts were Christmas symbolism of God’s gift to the world through mere pronouncements of words from God’s mouth.

Bishop Obodo, therefore, cautioned human beings to be mindful of words that come out of their lips, stating that words carry potency such as the word of God that manifested in the reality of the birth of Jesus Christ over 2000 years ago.

Bishop Obodo in the theme of his Homily: ‘Word was made flesh,’ stated that Christmas was a worldwide language, which made the birth of Christ bring change to humanity because of the Messiah, Emmanuel.

“We celebrate the incarnation because God spoke a word and it took flesh; that is why it is called enculturation. God said let us create man in His likeness which was divinity. God spoke through the prophets over 2000 years ago and no other human has been as famous as Jesus Christ and to celebrate his birthday, all airways and land ways are full of traffic in the season.

“Words once spoken remain in space for thousands of years, and so if you speak on words of blessings, or curses, it changes destiny. The word of God has a creative power same as the words of man. Words compare to an arrow that once it is released, it becomes irreversible. So as we celebrate Christmas, we celebrate spiritual reality, the incarnation of God’s word among us.

“For some people, they use Christmas for the celebration of weddings and other things but Christmas should be celebrated with spirituality, we should use it to reflect on the word of God spoken many years ago and the central message is that God gave us a gift and that is why both the rich and the power should give gifts to everyone such as the gift the church gave to the Governor because Christmas is a season of gift and exchange,” Bishop Obodo said.

Presenting Humanitarian and cash awards to Governor Ugwuanyi, Chairperson of the Night, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu eulogized Governor Ugwuanyi’s kind gestures, recalling different people the Governor changed their destinies such as road sweepers.

Mrs Ojukwu said the year 2021 has been a challenging year but that God in his mercies made it possible for the world to welcome another Christmas season.

“Savour the spirit of the Yuletide. We look back and praise God for having kept faith with his promise in our lives in spite of prevailing difficulties where if not for His grace we would not have come this far,” said Mrs Ojukwu.

Among the persons that read lessons of the Carol included the Acting Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Raymond Ozoemena; the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Ubosi; the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortunanya; the state commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji; former minister for Aviation, Mrs Fidelia Njeze, among others.

The Christ the King Choir, Band and Theater group held the Carol audience in the ecstasy of their performances, with Christmas songs such as ‘Joy to the world,’ ‘Jingle Bell’, ‘Silent Night’ which were sung in the classical renditions, styled in native languages, dance, costume and rhythm.

Popular Gospel singers such as Osinachi Nwachukwu and Chinyere Udoma also thrilled the audience with their captivating performances that electrified the Carol night.

Vanguard News Nigeria