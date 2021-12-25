Governor Udom and wife

Governor Udom Emmanuel has joined Christians in Akwa Ibom State to celebrate the 2021 Christmas with a renewed call for fervent prayers for peace in the various regions of Nigeria and appreciation of the peace enjoyed in the state.

The Governor was speaking at the 2021 Christmas Day Service, at United Evangelical Church, Awa Iman in Onna.

He said for Nigeria to attain the needed stability and progress in 2022, peace was inevitable and such peace, he added, does not just come but by efforts and sacrifices of some people behind the scenes.

Elucidating on the significance of Christmas, Governor Emmanuel, likened Nigeria’s present situation to that of Judea before Christ came and prayed that the 2021 Christmas birth the needed help to reposition Nigeria in the coming 2022.

“Peace does not come by accident. Peace comes by prayers and the bible says we should pray for peace. That is why I always appreciate men of God who stand in the gap to pray for the peace of our land.

“Nigeria needs a lot of prayers, but my prayer is in accordance with the significance of Christmas. At a time Judah was in turmoil and the entire Israel in a state of confusion, Jesus was born and brought hope to mankind. So my prayer is as we are coming again into another political journey, may it be born to Nigeria, a child that will redeem and give peace to this country”, the governor said.

He cautioned Akwa Ibom people against taking the peace enjoyed in the state for granted, attributing the celebrated developmental feats in the state to its peaceful and accommodating ambience.

“I use this opportunity to thank the pastors and the entire Church for praying for me and the entire government. People take things for granted, I don’t do that. If you know what is going on in other places you’ll thank God for the peace we enjoy here”.

The resident Minister of the United Evangelical Church, Rev. Umoh Umoh, in a sermon titled “Immanuel: God with us”, drawn from Matthew 1:21-23, said God created the heaven as his throne and the earth as a colony of his kingdom and placed man in it to replicate his will, but man lost his place and glory upon falling into sin. Hence the need for God to initiate a redemption plan through his son, the Christ.

Stressing the essence of Christmas celebrations, the Cleric proclaimed that the coming of Jesus as the Messiah brought forgiveness of sin, redemption from the curse of sin, restoration of righteousness, peace and joy in the earth, as God’s colony.