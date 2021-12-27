.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Some Residents who planned to travel out of Imo state for Christmas on Monday could not embark on their journey for fear of the strange happenings that usually come with the sit-at-home of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in the South East region.

Vanguard gathered from the premises of some of the major transportation companies along Egbu and Onitsha road in Owerri.

At the time of filing this report, some of the transport companies were not available for business owing to their experience where their buses were attacked and burnt by enforcers of the sit-at-home order.

It was seen that some travellers were stranded as offices of some of the bus companies were not open for service.

It was gathered that most of the locations the travellers said they want to travel to include; Anambra, Enugu, Benue, Delta, Ebonyi, Umuahia among others, especially the neighbouring states to Imo state.

Also, Vanguard gathered that the situation was not also different from some Imolites who were expecting their loved ones to return on the 27th of December for the festive period.

One of the residents who said his travelling to Ebonyi state gave his name as Micheal, said: “I came out in the morning to enter the vehicle to Ebonyi state but there is the motor. They said we should wait around 3 pm that they will be ready to move.”

Another person who said his name was Chiwendu Okafor, said: “I cane out early in the morning no vehicle but around that kind noon we started seeing vehicle some of them are still afraid to move because of the sit-at-home order. They said Onitsha is hot.”

The situation was not different from people expecting their loved ones back home for Christmas.

“They are afraid to come home because of the reports that South East region is all about killings and burning houses. May they will start coming home from Tuesday, being 28th. We want them to come to save,” They said.

