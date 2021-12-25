As Christians worldwide celebrate Christmas, a cleric, Pastor Isaac Oyetayo, has advised them to spend much time to thank God for the gift of Jesus Christ and the salvation he brought to mankind.

Oyetayo, the Pastor in charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Mount Zion Cathedral, Oyo Province 1, Ibadan, gave the advice during a church service to celebrate Christmas.

The pastor also said that Nigerians should thank God for His goodness, mercy, protection and deliverance upon families and the entire country.

“Thank God for life, deliverance from the snares of the devil and death; many people who saw this time last year are not alive now.

“No matter how rich you are, you cannot buy life; money can buy oxygen but can’t buy breath, money can buy a car but can’t buy journey mercy. These are the things God gave us free.

“God is never tired of protecting us; so, we should not be tired of praising and thanking Him,” he said.

Oyetayo urged Christians to continue to celebrate Jesus Christ for coming to save the world, adding that they should look unto Him for greater blessings.

He prayed for continued peace in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the church service was dedicated to praises and worship to God, with members of the congregation dancing in thanksgiving.

In his Christmas message, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo, Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, also advised Christians to celebrate Jesus Christ and the salvation the offered the world.

ALSO READ: Electoral Bill: We’re waiting for you at home, Nigerians tell NASS members

“Celebrate because Christ is born, not because of father Christmas, gifts or picnics; do more actions and less talk.

“There is so much talk about love, peace, joy, justice, sharing; yet, we miss justice, love, sharing joy, forgiveness among us.

“Christmas is a time for positive actions. I call on everybody – politicians and businessmen, civil servants and traders, artisans and professionals, priests and people, young and old – to do more ,” he said.

According to Badejo, Christmas entails giving.

He urged Christians to give up something for others’ sake as they would be celebrating.

“Give yourself, your time, your resources, your love; God took the love initiative and gave up His only son; without that, there can’t be Christmas.

“At Christmas, reconcile with God and others, God lives in everyone.

“Jesus came to reconcile man to God and with one another so that man can enjoy peace and freedom from sin and strife. That is the reason for Christmas,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria