By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Senator Nora Daduut representing Plateau South in the National Assembly has appealed to members of her constituency and other citizens of Plateau State to take advantage of the Christmas celebration to revive the spirit of love, care, sharing, peace, and peaceful coexistence.

Senator Daduut who spoke in Jos while commemorating her one year in office as the Senator representing the zone reminded citizens that maintaining the peace would ensure the delivery of the dividend of democracy.

She used the occasion to highlight her achievements in office, stressing her focus has been on education, women and youths’ empowerment, agriculture, human capital development, and employment.

It would be recalled that Senator Daduut emerged winner in a by-election conducted in December 2020 to fill the vacancy created as the result of the demise of Senator Ignatius Longjan who was occupying the seat.

Frowning at the rising insecurity in some parts of her constituency, she urged all stakeholders to contribute to fighting the menace which is threatening the development of the zone.

It would be recalled that the Pinau community in Wase local government area which is part of her constituency was attacked on a market day and the Emir of Wase, HRH Muhammad Haruna recently said: “50% of the landmass has been taken over by terrorists.”

Speaking with journalists in Jos, she noted, “There is need for for all of us to maintain peace, if not, the progress, development, the investment that people may want to establish in the State can also be interrupted.

“Recently, you know about the incident in Pinau, Wase where people go on a Sunday market that people used to enjoy, doing their economic transaction and socializing and attacked them. The attacks on innocent people are uncalled for, I condemn it. I want to call on all of us not only in the southern zone that we should be friendly, peace-loving people.

“The Pinau village is a peaceful community. Citizens should assist the government in maintaining peace. We should be peacemakers, peace-loving. At Christmas, we celebrate peace and at all times, we should celebrate peace. At this particular time, when we are expecting the Prince of Peace, we pray that we share this peace with others. You can’t get peace and keep to yourself, share it with others and we will enjoy the dividend of democracy and even our activities.”

She further stressed, “Now people are scared of traveling, this is the season we should travel to visit friends, to be with our family members but it appears we are afraid to go out to meet friends, neighbors, to share the peace that we have that is why I am calling on all of us to assist the government in our way in keeping the peace.

“We pray that the security agents will do more than what they are doing and arrest any person that is an enemy of peace, terrorizing and causing violence so that they can protect the lives of innocent people.”

Senator Daduut maintained, “Insecurity is not just a problem of Plateau State but it is at the federal level, we are calling the attention of the federal government to assist. The alarm raised by the Emir of Wase is a reminder that things are still happening.

“Wase is the bus stop of Plateau State, after Wase, there is no town, the situation in Wase is at stake since it opens up to unknown forests where these bandits can come in… At the federal level, we have severally sponsored some motions that are being looked into, everybody is concerned about the insecurity in the country…”

