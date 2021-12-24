Senator Adeola Olamilekan, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finanace

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, on Friday, called on all Christians in particular and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the Christmas celebration to renew their faith in Jesus Christ and abide by all security and safety precautionary measures against the continuing rampaging COVID-19 global pandemic and insecurity in some parts of Nigeria.

In a Christmas message to felicitates with his constituents and Nigeria Christendom on the occasion of 2021 Christmas, Senator Adeola said Christmas symbolizes the celebration of the birth of a new dawn for the salvation of souls for all humanity especially for the Christian believers.

While acknowledging that the occasion indeed should be joyous with merry making, the senator call for caution in such display of positive emotion in view of the prescribed precautionary measures to prevent and combat possibly, the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic with the Omicron variant adding that in this season it is better to be safe and secure than be sorry.

The lawmaker stated that Nigerians are going through a difficult period compounded by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic with many losing their sources of incomes adding however that there is every likelihood that 2022 will be better than this year as the world makes advances in vaccination and possible advancement in drugs for treatment of COVID-19 vaccine.

“I urge all Nigerians to be patient and look forward to a better future. With abiding faith in Jesus Christ, all our challenges will be a thing of the past as we move to a new and hopefully a glorious new year” he stated.