…calls for love, renewed hope

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has bemoaned the high cost of living in Nigeria, saying it was worrisome that Nigerians can’t afford basic necessities of life, especially in the last 6 years.

The caucus however urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Christmas to strengthen the bond of love for one another, renew their hope and intensify their prayers for a brighter future for our nation

The minority caucus also charged leaders at all levels to use the period to bring joy and hope to the people by committing themselves to the life of selfless service as demonstrated in the gift of the Lord Jesus Christ to bring salvation to mankind.

The call was contained in a Christmas message to Nigerians signed by the minority leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Friday.

“Indeed, Christmas points to the refreshing truth of God love to mankind and the fact that, in His mercies, He has not given up on our nation in spite of agonizing hardship and insecurity we face under the current incompetent, insensitive and suppressive administration.

“Our caucus is deeply saddened that in the last six years, Nigerians are not able to afford the basic necessities of life and have been marking major festivities in tears, despair and utter hopelessness due to the oppression, corruption and cluelessness of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“The Minority caucus, therefore, urges Nigerians to use the Yuletide period to encourage and stand up for one another; share and show love, especially to the less privileged, the displaced and victims of the senseless acts of terrorism that have escalated under the APC.

“The caucus also calls on those behind the mindless killings, kidnapping banditry and other acts of terrorism in our country to have a rethink as their actions cannot be justified under any guise whatsoever.

“Nevertheless, as representatives of the people, the minority caucus remains undeterred in standing for the rights and wellbeing of all Nigerians at this critical time.

“Our caucus will never relent in our pursuit of good governance including legislations that will guarantee credible elections in furtherance of our collective quest to rescue our nation from misrule.

“While urging Nigerians not to lose sight of set Covid-19 protocols during the festive period, the Minority Caucus felicitates with the people and wishes the nation a happy Christmas celebration”, the statement read.

