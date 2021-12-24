Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has urged Christians across the country to spread joy and embrace religious tolerance.

Aare Adams spoke during the 2021 edition of the Christmas Carol, organized by the Office of the Aare, in Lagos.

He reiterated the need for religious tolerance, as a panacea for peace and national progress, stressing that Nigeria has lost a lot to religious bigotry and fanaticism.

He said: “The idea of religious intolerance and discrimination among Christians can only lead us to nothing but backwardness.

“For instance, all over the developed countries of the world, religion is never an issue.

“People are judged not by their religious affiliations but by the strength of their characters. Over 4.5 billion Christian faithful will celebrate Christmas across the world.

“That figure explains why Christmas is unique.”

