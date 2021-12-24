.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, has urged stakeholders, especially political leaders, to listen to their constituents in order to save Nigeria from collapse.

CBCN President, Most Revd Augustine Akubeze, said this in a Christmas message made available to journalists through the Director of Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Fr. Michael Umoh, in Abuja.

The message is entitled: ‘Speak Lord! Your Servant is Listening.

The CBCN also urged those in corridors of power to resist the temptation of arresting and charging those who criticise the government.

The Catholic Bishops said, “I invite you to join in praying for a Nigerian government that will listen to everyone.

“Our political office holders at all levels should act according to the mind of their constituents. To listen, you must concede that the other person has dignity and goodwill.

“No one should lead with a mindset that they have the monopoly for solving every problem.

To resolve the insecurity issues in Nigeria, we must listen to each other.

“If we want to resolve agitation or request for devolution of power or sovereignty of a part of the country, we must listen to each other.

“We call on the federal government to release all those being held in captivity and those charged because they spoke on how to move the nation forward. One may not agree with everyone. Still, one has to fight for the right of everyone to speak, and the other should listen.”

While noting that the Christmas season reminds the people of God’s presence in human affairs, the Catholic prelates advised, “We should, therefore, not allow any situation to lead us to despair because God is always with us. We are grateful to God for all his divine interventions in our lives. We know that if not for God, things would have been worse.”

Vanguard News Nigeria