Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has felicitated Nigerians, particularly Christians in the State as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, calling for responsible celebration amidst fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic.

He urged them to use the Yuletide season to rekindle acts of love and kindness to one another, especially the vulnerable in the society.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo, Governor Oyetola urged the people of the State to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity, in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ which emphasise brotherly love, tolerance, care for the needy and patience, among other virtues.

Oyetola, who called on Christians to use the festive occasion to pray for the prosperity, peace and unity of Nigeria, reminded them that the coronavirus is still very much around as the country is now in the fourth wave, with over 500 per cent increase in infections.

The governor further noted that the period calls for introspection and continued prayers for the nation and therefore called on Nigerians to continue to reflect on the positive tenets that unite the nation and strengthen the polity.

“As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, let us all rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of Christ which emphasise brotherly love, tolerance, care for the needy and patience, among other virtues. It is time to make these virtues more evident and practical in our lives.

“As a reminder, the coronavirus is still very much around. Let us not loose guard. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that the country is now in the fourth wave of COVID-19 with over 500 per cent increase in infections across the country. I therefore urge you all to celebrate responsibly within the dictates of all COVID-19 guidelines.

“Also, let us seize the festive occasion to pray for the prosperity, peace and unity of Nigeria as this period calls for introspection and continued prayers for our dear nation. I therefore call on Nigerians to continue to reflect on the positive tenets that unite us as a nation and strengthen the polity.

“On behalf of my family and the Government of Osun, I wish the citizens and residents of our dear State, especially those of the Christian faith, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year ahead,” Oyetola said.