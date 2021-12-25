..Reiterates support for local content, artisanal refinery

…Says subsidizing fuel no longer feasible

By Chris Ochayi

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Senator Ita Enang has reiterated commitment to support local content participation in the oil and gas industry through collaborations with all the stakeholders with a view to attaining maximum utilization of indigenous technology to drive a viable self-sustaining artisanal refining industry

Senator Enang, whose remarks was contained in a message he personally signed to celebrate with Nigerians, especially the Christian community, on the occasion of the Christmas celebration also promised to strengthen agricultural programme.

He also called on Nigerians to remember those, who lost their loved ones to insurgency, banditry, politically strife and the military men who paid the supreme prize while serving the nation.

According to him, “I heartily rejoice with all Nigerians, particularly our Christian brethren on this joyous occasion of the 2021 Christmas Day celebration commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ and heralding a brand new year of hope and progress, 2022.

“My office will continue to support local content participation in the oil and gas industry through collaborations with all the stakeholders to ensure maximum utilization of indigenous technology to drive a viable self-sustaining artisanal refining industry.

“We will also continue to strengthen our engagements on the Emergency Agricultural Programme in the Diversification of the National Economy and other programmes that will enhance the capacity of youths in the Niger Delta and Nigeria for National Security.

“At Christmas, may we remember those who are without their loved ones, especially those who lost them to insurgency, Banditry, politically strife and our Military men who paid the supreme prize while serving the nation.

“As they continue to be in our heart and prayers, may they experience peace and find hope in the solace of the Lord.

As we face the 2022 economy challenged by the pandemic, let us consider the big-elephant in the room: Can Nigeria continue to subsidize imported refined petroleum products in the face of dwindling Revenue there from and competing needs?

“And if not, what are the options, advantages or otherwise? Can we improvise solutions as other countries did and are doing so that we free funds therefrom to fund critical infrastructure, Agriculture, salaries et-al?

“May we wake up in 2022 providing answers to these posers in the interest of the nation.

“Merry Christmas and happy New Year in advance.”