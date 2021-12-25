Ereyitomi

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency and the Federal House of Representatives and Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Chief (Dr.) Thomas Ereyitomi JP celebrates with Christians across Warri Federal Constituency and also congratulates them on the occasion of this year’s 2021 Christmas celebration in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Ereyitomi in his goodwill message to his Warri federal constituents expressed delight that 2021 CHRISTMAS has come that all should celebrate and be mindful of the CIVID 19 pandemic by avoiding large gatherings, abiding by the protocol guidelines established by the NCDC and the presidential Steering Committee on COVID 19 in order to not speed the already battled pandemic.

Ereyitomi enjoined Warri constituents to celebrate the Yuletide in peace and already existing cool and calm atmosphere and environment, he urged people to show love to their neighbours , friends, and relatives in order to have the vibe of the season as it is all about Jesus Christ birth and that people should emulate the time for doing good to people.

The Warri National Assembly member described December 25 as a date set aside to celebrate Christmas signaling the birth of the Saviour of the world over 2000 years ago by Christians worldwide as very unique to all Christ-like believers which have brought a new dawn to Christians, Chief Ereyitomi commended Warri federal constituents for their peaceful disposition during the season and urged them to sustain the atmosphere of calm.

Ereyitomi reiterates his determination to always provide robust representation and attract projects and development to Warri Federal Constituency from the Federal House of Representatives, while assuring of better the year 2022, he appealed for the federal Constituency support to continue delivering the people mandate given him.

Ereyitomi wished all Warri federal constituents a merry CHRISTMAS as they celebrate Jesus Christ’s birth Saturday, December 25th, 2021.