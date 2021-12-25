The members of Delta Peoples Alliance, DPA, has sent a goodwill message to all Deltans and Nigerians in general on the celebration of Christmas.

The goodwill message was contained in a press release signed by the President and other key officers of the organization, wishing all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

They called on all Nigerians to use the solemnity of the remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ, as symbolised by Christmas, to show love, brotherly kindness, tolerance, forgiveness and accommodate one another as demonstrated by Christ.

Speaking to our correspondent, the president of DPA, Hon. Cliff Otubu, urged all Nigerians to keep hope alive despite the economic and security challenges facing the nation. He pleaded with Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora to intensify prayers for the peace and security of the country. “I pray our leaders to show worthy and exemplary leadership and only eschew acts worthy of emulation by the youth” he added.

Mr Bright Idjerhefere, the PRO, called on all Nigerians to support the leaders of the country, as they strive to find lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation. He also called on political leaders to emulate Jesus Christ, who used his ministry for the good of all, by using their offices to advance the cause of the ordinary people.

“Our agenda, as patriotic Nigerians in the diaspora is to promote unity, peaceful coexistence, good governance, rekindle the spirit of patriotism among Nigerians, assist the less privileged, orphans, aged and down trodden in the country” added Sunday Ochuko Egbo, the secretary.

Hon. Prince Otemu, the publicity director added that, as an organization, DPA is ever ready to support and partner with the government to move Nigeria forward in line with the principles of its founding fathers.

The President and his officers also promised to use their tenure in office to promote unity and tolerance amongst Nigerians, and wished all Nigerians a merry Christmas and prosperity in the coming New Year.

DPA is a socio-economic and political pressure group made up of Nigerians resident in the United States of America (USA), that promotes unity and progress of all Nigerians as well as the principles of wealth creation, social justice, accountable political leadership and economic development in Nigeria.