By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AS Christians world over celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Saturday, implored Deltans and Nigerians, in general, to be at peace with one another in accordance with the teaching of Christ.

The Speaker in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, felicitated with all Deltans and Nigerians at Christmas, urging them to show love to one another.

Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of state legislatures of Nigeria, said; “I implore Deltans to be at peace with one another now and always as taught us by Jesus Christ”.

While saying Jesus Christ was the reason for the season, he harped on the need for peaceful coexistence.

He said: “Today, we are celebrating the birth of our Lord and Saviour; therefore, let us use this moment for deep reflection on our relationship with others. Let us do the right thing by living in harmony with others. Love should reign in our hearts always”.

Oborevwori, a foremost Governorship aspirant in the State for the 2023 general elections, said; “on behalf of my constituents and family, I wish Deltans, residents and all Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year in advance”.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour, may the joy of the season bring peace and prosperity to all our people. Happy Christmas and Prosperous New Year”.

Vanguard News Nigeria