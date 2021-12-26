Godswill Akpabio

Urges Nigerians to pray for their leaders

By Chris Ochayi

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has charged Christians to see the birth of Jesus Christ, as a period to demonstrate love, peace and unity among Nigerians, irrespective of religious, political and regional convictions.

He also called on Nigerians to continue to pray for their leaders at all levels of governance for them to succeed in office.



The Minister noted in his Christmas message, “Let me congratulate the Christian faithful and the people of the Niger Delta Region on this year’s Christmas celebration. Let me also use this period of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ to remind all Christians on the need to exhibit all the qualities of Jesus Christ, which are unity, peace and love.

“Let me specifically thank my brothers and sisters in the Niger Delta Region for the peace we have continued to enjoy in the region and by extension Nigeria.

“It is my prayer during this yuletide period and the coming new year 2022, that we will continue to maintain this peace and remain solid behind President Muhammadu Buhari, who is doing all within his power to develop the region,”he stated.”

The former Senate Minority Leader stressed further that, “As we prepare to usher year 2022, I pray that it would be a year of a new positive beginning for the Niger Delta region, where all abandoned projects would be completed and commissioned for the use of the people and where a new development road map would equally be charted for the region through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Niger Delta Ministry.”