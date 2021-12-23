By Onozure Dania

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, NCPC, yesterday, named Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, as the best governor in the South-West over his contributions and release of resources for the growth and sustenance of Christian Pilgrimage in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Rev Yakubu Pam, said Lagos has kept to the culture and has contributed very well in the sustenance of pilgrimage.

Pam, while addressing newsmen, said that after 10 years, the NCPC has been able to go for pilgrimage, without any of the pilgrims absconding.

He said despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, they were able to visit Jordan, adding that there are over 70 holy sites in Jordan.

Pam also said that Nigerians are being looked down on, because they are fond of always going to countries and refusing to come back.

According to him: “We are working towards taking a direct flight from Nigeria to Israel, and back. Even as Israel is on lock down, it will open by January 2, 2022, for pilgrimage. Usually, when you go to Israel, black men are not always respected, because they abscond.”

Pam said “We are preparing to travel with about 10,000 pilgrims, we already have 3,000 on ground that Lagos State government has given us, Ebonyi has given us 300 and Imo State has also given us 500, we are going round to revive the pilgrimage, in other states and one of the ways of reviving it is by appreciating the people who have done well.’’

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA