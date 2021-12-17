By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Some 50 200-Level students of Ahmadu Bello University with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) have been awarded scholarship for this year (2021) by the Chinese Embassy under the 1st October Scholarship Award for China-Nigeria Friendship.

This was contained in a statement from Auwalu Umar of the Public Affairs Directorate, Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

A cheque of Five Million Naira (N5,000,000) for the students was presented to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Bala, by His Excellency, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Cui Jianchun at a virtual ceremony jointly organized by the Embassy and the University. Each student will receive the sum of N100,000.

This is the third time the Embassy is awarding scholarships to best students of the University, the first being in 2018 when 47 students from the University were awarded the scholarships.

The Embassy awarded the scholarships for the second time to 48 students of the Institution. But it could not award the scholarships in 2020 due to the nationwide closure of all educational institutions in Nigeria by the Federal Government following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his speech at the occasion, His Excellency, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Cui Jianchun, explained that the Embassy initiated the “1st October Scholarship Award for China-Nigeria Friendship” to reward excellent students in a few chosen universities in Nigeria.

The envoy described Ahmadu Bello University as one of the best universities in Nigeria and expressed satisfaction with the “long-time good relationship” the Embassy had with the University.

Mr. Jianchun said that such relationship had really paid-off, saying that apart from the award of scholarships to students of the University, the ties also paved the way for the establishment of a Language Laboratory and a Chinese Garden by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

He stated that this was in addition to the deployment of a well-qualified Chinese teacher to the University to teach Chinese Language, stressing that such singular effort had really provided a platform for students of the University to learn Chinese history and culture.

The envoy further described the 2021 as a “very special” year which marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between China and Nigeria.

“Over the past 50 years, mutual political trust between China and Nigeria has been significantly improved; substantial progress in our win-win cooperation has been made; commercial, cultural and educational exchanges have been further improved”, he said.

The Embassy, according to him, was very delighted to see that the two great countries had made tremendous achievements in all fields which had greatly benefited their peoples.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Bala, expressed the University’s immense appreciation to the Ambassador for the award of scholarships to students of the Institution every year.

Prof. Bala explained that the gesture was really an honour to the University and would certainly continue to strengthen the existing cordial ties between Nigeria and Peoples Republic of China.

The scholarship, according to the Vice-Chancellor, came at a time when the recently concluded meeting of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Dakar, Senegal stressed the need for China and African countries to further expand exchanges and cooperation in such areas as education as well as science and technology.

He stated that Ahmadu Bello University had been benefiting immensely from the relationship, pointing out that over 100 students from the University were awarded scholarships to China under the 3+2 study programme in engineering fields at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

In their separate remarks, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Ahmed Doko Ibrahim, and Dean, Student Affairs Division, Prof. Muhammad Fatihu, congratulated the scholarship beneficiaries and expressed gratitude to the Embassy for the gesture.

Presenting the students before the Chinese Ambassador for the scholarship award, the Assistant Director, Linkages, Directorate of University Advancement, Malam Ahmed Zakaria, said that the students were drawn from 13 Faculties for having the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

One of the beneficiaries of the scholarship award from Faculty of Arts, Miss Jesulowo Mary Olamide, who spoke on behalf of other students, thanked the Embassy immensely for the scholarships, and noted that the gesture would certainly encourage them perform excellently in the studies.