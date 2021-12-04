By Charly Agwam

Scores of children from communities sharing border with the Shadawanka Army Barracks in Bauchi have formed human barricade at the Zaranda hotel junction, along Bauchi-Jos road.

With the approval of their parents and youths of the affected communities, children between ages 3 – 8 years were seen lying down accross the width of the very busy road on Saturday while also chanting protest songs.

Consequently, there is a heavy traffic jam along the road that has left many road users stranded for several hours.

Vanguard had reported a previous protest last week by the communities against an order by the army to vacate their ancestral land.

According to findings by Arewa Voice, the large expanse of land occupied majorly by the army in the centre of Bauchi city was home to many Bauchi indigenes for several centuries before it was allocated to the Army during General Yakubu Gowon regime in the 1970s without compensation and resettlement of the occupants of the communities.