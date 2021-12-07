THE Public Complaints Commission, PCC, has called on the people of the South-East to report activities of child and human traffickers to it for prosecution.

Commissioner of the PCC, Ayo Abimbola Yusuf made this call in Enugu at a workshop for stakeholders organized by the Commission saying those involved in the nefarious activities were known to the people in the communities and that they should not be shielded from the law.

Represented by the Enugu State Director of PCC, Adonu Uchekchukwu, Yusuf said the systemic and proactive investigation into obnoxious activities of Child/ Human trafficking in South East of Nigeria call for concern and it is part of reason the workshop is being organized so as to enable it sensitize the public to keep a close eye on the traffickers who have sold their conscience.

“The activities of these groups are stories we all know. It happens in every community. It exists in my rural communities. It has existed several times. So, when we talk of Child trafficking, it is what all of us know about.

“The question is, is it proper for somebody to be deprived of his child, as in, not knowing the whereabouts of your child? And will everything about him or her change? Is it not an embarrassment? It is a national embarrassment. And that is why the national assembly had to step in and say go down to the cities and convey this information and find a lasting solution to Child trafficking. And that is the reason we are all gathered here today.

On her part, the South-East Zonal coordinator of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Mrs. Ajie Nneka said the issue of human trafficking has been a huge slight on the image of the region and the nation and called for concerted efforts to change the narrative.