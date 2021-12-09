.

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has described as mendacious and spurious allegations credited to one Miss Precious Chinwendu, his ex-partner, over the health status of their children.

Recall Vanguard had reported that Precious Chikwendu was docked, alongside others over alleged forgery levelled against her by the Nigeria police at an Abuja court.

However, Counsel to the former minister, Ayodeji Sunday Ibikunle described Precious Chikwendu as a woman who is allegedly suffering from a degenerating mental state and prone to telling monstrous lies by making delusional statements in public.

Recall that Precious Chinwendu was in the news recently when she alleged that in her six years stay with the former minister, she never had sex with him and that their four kids were born through insemination.

She also alleged that their children contracted the deadly COVID-19 virus, while one other sustained head injury.

While Chief Fani-Kayode has remained silent, The allegations by his ex-wife have generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians with many accusing her of telling “specious lies for the sake of infidelity.”

Reacting to the statement, Adebayo, counsel to FFK, said it is shocking that a mother could make such “sinister and cruel claims about her own children”, saying it goes to show how “heartless and delusional a such a mother could be”.

“Ordinarily we cannot be expected to respond to the crass, filthy, delusional, salacious, disgraceful and absurd allegations of Precious Chinwendu.

“Other than to make the above clarification we will continue to ignore her rantings, falsehood and mendacious fabrications and to pray for her recovery.

“Meanwhile, we will meet her in court where she will be exposed for who and what she is and what she suffers from,” he said.

