By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United will face PSG in the UEFA Champions League Round 0f 16 according to the draws held on Monday.

PSG, 2019 finalists and United last met in the group stage of last year’s edition and will square up again in what is the toughest fixture of the round.

The fixture will also reignite the rivalry between two of the greats the game has seen – Ronaldo and Messi. Both players have had good outings in the competition this season. While the Portugese has averaged a goal per game, the Argentine has found the back of the net five times.

In other fixtures, most successful side in the competition, Real Madrid will face Benfica as they chase their 14th title. Atletico Madrid will tackle German champions, Bayern Munich and 2010 winners Inter Milan will challenge Ajax for a quarter-final spot.

Defending champions, Chelsea were handed Lille and Villareal have a herculean task against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. RB Salzburg and Liverpool will square off while Sporting Lisbon will test Juventus for size.

The first legs would be played on the 15th of February and second legs will come up on the 8th of March.

Vanguard News Nigeria