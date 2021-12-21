The Centre for Human Rights and Rule of Law in Africa has commended the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, for emerging ‘Security Icon of the Year’.

Dr Audi was among distinguished Nigerians recognised by UK-based media group, TheNigerian News at its fifth anniversary on Thursday in Abuja.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed as well as former Chief of Army Staff, now Ambassador to Benin Republic, Ambassador Tukur Buratai also received honours at the event.

Congratulating the CG, the Centre said since coming on board, Audi has embarked on various structural and institutional reforms in the paramilitary agency, making its operations more effective and highly efficient.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Colins Omita, on Friday, the Centre noted that “the high-point of his strategic reform was repositioning the NSCDC to stepping into the gap in our quest for a better secured Nigeria”.

It added that, ” a gap necessitated by the overstretched security formations across the country. The successes witnessed by the NSCDC in partnering with other relevant security agencies to relentlessly repel bandits attacks across the country has been attributed to the resilience and firm leadership of Abubakar Audi.

“It was also his NSCDC that has continued to fight for a more secured atmosphere for Nigerian students, even as bandits and other criminal elements continue to mount aggressive attacks on schools across the Northern part of the country. It is to the credit of Audi-led NSCDC that so many schools in Nigeria today has continued to learn under a peaceful atmosphere”.

The Centre, however, urged the NSCDC boss to sustain the momentum and not rest on his oars.