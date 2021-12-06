.

By Ayodeji Steve Adewole

When men dedicate their lives to the pursuit of a greater good for everyone, goodness will always follow them in return, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, over the course of his existence within the Nigerian public space has made a name for himself not just with his arrays of personal achievements but also as a result of his various legacies which are hinged on his immense contributions to humanity and the development of the Nigerian society at large.

Noted for his honesty and fearless approach as a leader, he has placed humanity first above everything else, standing up for the people when no one else will in the face of obvious challenges and obstacles.

It’s not surprising to see him being conferred with the award of Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) by Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo state which is done in recognition of his laudable contributions to societal growth and human advancement.

Talk about his fearless and bold step in securing the south-west which etched him a name as the Amotekun Commander, not to mention the various laudable contributions to the development and growth of Ondo State, for a state which was traditionally known as a civil servant state, he has seen to the transformation of the Sunshine State as a growing Industrial entity.

The Ore Industrial Park (OIP) is a huge testament to his Industrial drive, the facility has the capacity to employ over 20,000 people over the next 7 years in the state.

Since the truncated administration of the late Chief Adekunle Ajasin in 1983, Ondo State under the leadership of Akeredolu again retraced her steps towards industrialization with the establishment of the Ore Industrial Park. The Park has the following industries with close to 2000 workers:

*Cassava to ethanol factory which produces 300 metric tonnes of ethanol per day;

*The Medium density fibre (MDF) plywood factory;

*The High density fibreboard plywood factory;

*Paper production factory

*Win-win Textile Industry

*Dongfeng Trucks Assembly plant

These factories are not only important to the economic drive of Ondo State but Nigeria as a viable investment destination under the Buhari/APC led Federal Government

The Port Ondo is another huge project in the state which is being facilitated by the Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration which is aimed at the opening by the state for more economic growth.

Sectors such as education, health and agriculture received an appreciable boost from his led administration. This administration has renovated, rebuilt or constructed almost 800 primary schools through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Today, from a horrible inherited less than N800 million monthly chart, Ondo State has recorded sustained growth in its IGR since 2017. As of January 2020, the total IGR of the state was not less than N2 billion.

Ondo State is indeed blessed to have you at the helms of its affairs and it’s such refreshing to see you get the honours and accolades that you keep getting, they are well deserved your Excellency.

Congratulations to you and to the good people of Ondo State, it’s our hope that the state will prosper more under your able leadership.

* Adewole is the Chief Executive Officer of Major Dee Motors and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State

Vanguard News Nigeria