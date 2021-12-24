By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) is promoting the e Naira which is the equivalent of the physical Naira so as to drive the digital economy ,Director of Corporate Communications of the CBN,Nwanisobi Osita has said .

He spoke during a one day interactive session with stakeholders on the e Naira and other interventions of the apex Bank in Kaduna, which comprised of members of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and those of the Trade Union Congress, TUC,from across the North.

According to him,the CBN is working under Governor Emiefele who has a 5 year development plan .

“We call it the 5 year policy thrust. The whole essence is to grow the Nigerian economy in a sustainable and inclusive manner. An economy that would work for everyone. “

Although he spoke virtually ,he was represented by the Deputy Director, Sam Okogbue,during the occasion.

He said “we’ve seen what has happened to the Nigerian economy , especially because Nigeria is a mono-product economy, dependent solely on oil for our FX earnings, as well as over 60 % of government expenditure.”

“Of course, oil is susceptible to external shocks,so anytime there is shock, it transmitted to our economy. Immediately. That’s why we had recession in 2016,and in 2020 again, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, that dovetail into economic crisis also.”

“All the intervention programmes, of course you will see a lot of intervention programmes geared towards stimulating the Nigerian economy to recovery.That is what Central Bank, in concrete terms,is doing. To get back our economy, to grow in a sustainable manner.”

“So when you look at Governor Emiefele’s 5 years policy thrust, starting with the one he wants to grow the economy by double digits, and then you look at what happened to the economy from 2020 when we slipped into recession, recording about a negative 6.10 in quarter 2 of 2020,minus 3.62 , 20 of quarter 3,and then move to a positive trajectory,but still very fragile.”

He however explained that

today, the economy growing in quarter 3 of 2021,by 4.03 percent.

This,he said,,was as a result of some of the interventions of Central Bank, and of course,what the physical authority ,did to grow the economy.

“If you look at some of these interventions , targeted credit facilities, where we disbursed over 364 billion to about 766 ,000 beneficiaries. And then you look at the ACMIS,where we committed about 134 billion to about 37,000 beneficiaries. You look at the Health sector intervention facility,where we conmitted over 108 billion to about 117 projects..”

“The whole essence is to rejig the economy, stimulate the economy, and we are seeing the impact. We are not where we should be ,no doubt about that. Our target is to ensure that we grow this economy sustainably to bring down inflation. We’ve already seen inflation trending downward from about 16.63 percent to about 15.4 percent.”

“It’s still not where we want it to be because prices are still high. But we are very optimistic that both our dry season farming and then ,wet season would come, mobilizing the Anchor Borrower Programme, we would be able to produce more.”

He said that’s what the CBN is doing to ensure the economy will grow sustainably.

He said the financial system is now stable as people can put their money in banks and be able to go to sleep. Non performing loans are driving downward which showed the stability of the financial system.

He said we now have the e Naira which is the digital equivalent of the physical Naira ,to drive the digital economy.

“Going by what is happening in the world today,Nigeria is positioning herself to be a world player. If we do nothing today, we would definitely be cut off.Today we’re talking of the world economy, internet economy ,e commerce, artificial intelligence, computing and the rest of them,unless we build a very robust infrastructure that would capture all these, we would be left behind and that’s what Central Bank is doing,” he said.

There were goodwill messages on the occasion from Comrade Issa Aremu,Director of Michael Imodu Labour institute Ilorin, who commented the giant strides of the CBN under Governor Emiefele ,in repositioning the Nigerian economy for good.

Comrade Ayuba Mohammed Suleiman, Chairman of NLC in Kaduna,urged workers to make good use of what they would learn at the occasion, and commended the CBN for choosing Kaduna for the interactive session.

Other speakers included Yunusa Zubairu, representing Chairman of TUC in Kaduna,

Joy Bawa from NLC. who said the programme would be helpful, especially to workers preparing for retirement.

The TUC leader expressed happiness that the event was happening in Kaduna and hoped the members would benefit from the interaction

Abubakar Albasu of the consumer protection unit of the CBN ,said the CBN job is to promote confidence in the consumer

“Promoting confidence in the use of CBN products,is very key to us,” he said

He urged the workers to always visit the CBN whenever they’ve problems with their commercial banks and advised the workers to always demand for a tracking number, whenever they are having an issue with their banks.