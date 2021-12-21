AFCON QUALIFIERS: CAF makes u-turn, opens door for fans

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday released the list of 63 match officials who will officiate at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated for Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list consists of 24 referees, 31 assistant referees and eight video assistant referees (VARs) from 36 countries.

Only one of the listed officials was however from Nigeria, Samuel Pwadutakam, and he will work as an assistant referee.

NAN reports that the tournament, which has Nigeria’s Super Eagles as one of the 24 participating teams, will kick off on Jan. 9 and end on Feb. 6.

The opening match is between hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

Speaking on the list of match officials, CAF’s Director of Refereeing, Eddy Maillet said: “The match officials were selected based on their experience, skills and current form.”

He disclosed that in recent months, the officials were subjected to several aptitude tests through preparation courses and real competitive matches.

“This is because only the best will officiate at this extraordinary event.”

The CAF official added that the list of officials has two referees from the CONCACAF, the football governing body of North and Central Americas and the Caribbean.

“It is part of our inter-confederation skills exchange programme,” he stated.

NAN reports that the woman referee quartet of Salima Mukasanga (Rwanda), Carine Atemzabong (Cameroon), Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco) and Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco) is on the list.

They were at the 2019 Under-17 AFCON and the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

All the selected match officials will complete their final preparations in Cameroon the week before the opening game.

They will be closely monitored before and during the competition by a team of technical specialists and instructors.

THE FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS

REFEREES

NameCountry
Mustapha GhorbalAlgeria
Helder Martins De CarvalhoAngola
Joshua BondoBotswana
Pacifique NdabihawenimanaBurundi
Blaise Yuven NgwaCameroon
Jean Jacques Ndala NgamboDR Congo
Amin Mohamed Amin OmarEgypt
Mahmoud El Bana Zakaria MoustafaEgypt
Bamlak TessemaEthiopia
Gassama Bakary PapaGambia
Daniel Nii LaryeaGhana
Mario EscobarGuatemala
Peter Waweru KamakuKenya
Boubou TraoreMali
Dahane BeidaMauritania
Ahmad Imtehaz HeeralallMauritius
Jiyed RedouaneMorocco
Salima MukansangaRwanda
Maguette NdiayeSenegal
Issa SySenegal
Bernard CamilleSeychelles
Victor Miguel De Freitas GomesSouth Africa
Sadok SelmiTunisia
Janny SikazweZambia

ASSISTANT REFEREES

NameCountry
Etchiali AbdelhakAlgeria
Mokrane GourariAlgeria
Jerson Emiliano Dos SantosAngola
Seydou TiamaBurkina Faso
Elvis Guy Noupue NguengoueCameroon
Atezambong Fomo CarineCameroon
Soulaiman AlmaldineComoros
Liban Abdourazak AhmedDjibouti
Oliver Safari KabeneDR Congo
Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel AbouelregalEgypt
Hossam Ahmed Taha IbrahimEgypt
Sidibe SidikiGuinea
Gilbert CheriyotKenya
Souru PhatsoaneLesotho
Attia M. Essa AmsaaedLibya
Lionel Hasinjaosoa AndriananteainMadagascar
Azgaou LahcenMorocco
Akerkad MustaphaMorocco
Jermoumi FatihaMorocco
Zakaria BrinsiMorocco
Arsenio MaringulaMozambique
Mahamadou YahayaNiger
Samuel PwadutakamNigeria
El Hadji Malick SambaSenegal
Djibril CamaraSenegal
James Fredrick EmileSeychelles
Zakhele Thusi Granville SiwelaSouth Africa
Ibrahim Abdalla MohammedSudan
Issa YayaChad
Hassani KhalilTunisia
Dick OkelloUganda

VAR REFEREES

NameCountry
Lahlou BenbrahamAlgeria
Abid Charef MehdiAlgeria
Mahmoud Mohamed AshourEgypt
Fernando GuerreroMexico
Adil ZourakMorocco
Bouchra KarboubiMorocco
Samir GuezzazMorocco
Haythem GuiratTunisia

