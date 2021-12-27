By Steve Oko

Residents and visitors to Abia State, Monday defied the ‘Monday sit-at-home phobia as they went about their businesses without fear of any molestations.

The development is not unconnected with the festivities as everyone struggled to meet up with the exigencies of the season.

Hitherto, economic and social activities were paralysed across South East and parts of South-South on Mondays following sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB to press home for the unconditional release of its detained Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB has since rescinded the order as hoodlums hijacked the exercise to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

Despite the suspension by the pro-Biafra movement, several cities and communities in South East are still deserted on Mondays although some people are believed to stay off the streets for fear of the unknown.

However, unlike previous Mondays where most residents stayed indoors whether willingly or out of fear, the streets and communities across Abia State and other parts of South-South were beehives of activities on Monday.

All the markers as well as most street shops in Umuahia the state capital were open and busy with economic activities.

The roads which previously were dry on Mondays were also very busy with a high volume of human and vehicular movements.

There was a traffic snarl around the popular Aba road Umuahia following an increase in the volume of traffic in and out of the capital city.

Apart from schools that are on holiday and banks observing the Christmas public holiday, every part of Umuahia and other towns in the state were very busy.

The story is the same in Aba the commercial nerve centre of the state as economic and commercial activities were reportedly in full swing.

All major markets were open as customers from different parts of the country poured in for last-minute shopping for the year.

The roads were also very busy and motor parks witnessed a higher turn out of commuters.

In an interview with our Correspondent, the Traditional Prime Minister of Ibeku ancient kingdom, High Chief Uche Akwukwuegbu attributed the development to the joyous mood of Christmas.

He said people returned from far and near to their communities to enjoy Christmas and did not need any encumbrances.

According to him, Christmas is a season of joy and everybody need to move around without inhibitions to celebrate with their beloved ones.

He said that Ndigbo believes so much in celebrating Christmas with their beloved ones in their communities, hence they need to move around freely.

Speaking also with our Correspondent, an Aba resident and President, Abia State Coalition of Business Groups and Associations, Ambassadors Darlington Kalu, said there was no sign of any sit-at-home in Aba.

He said that the season was very critical for Aba residents who are mainly traders and needed to attend to their customers this season.

” Enyimba city is very busy today. All the markets are open even filling stations are open. Aba is very busy. We are in Christmas and nobody jokes with that”.

Before now, Aba has recorded 100% compliance with the sit-at-home order just like Onitsha, Nnewi, Enugu, Owerri and Orlu.

But reports from other cities in the South East also indicate that there was a full movement across the states.

Vanguard News Nigeria