Burj Khalifa: Wizkid to trill at ARISE Fashion show in Dubai

By Jimoh Babatunde

All is now set for the commencement of the ARISE Fashion show 2021 at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, with Wizkid ready to trill guests.

In an hour from now, the best of Nigerian fashion and music will be showcased.

The runway is set against the backdrop of the world renowned Burj Khalifa, with a catwalk surrounded by water fountains and extends into a lake.

It promises to give the audience a visual spectacle, as models will be exhibiting the dynamic and innovative fashion creations of Nigeria’s most celebrated designers.

Vanguard News Nigeria