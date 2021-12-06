Governors of Yobe and Nasarawa States, Hon. Mai Mala Buni and Engr Abdullahi Sule have been nominated for awards of excellence by London-based media group, TheNigerian News.

While Buni was named ‘Politician of the Year’, his Nasarawa State counterpart was selected as ‘Most Oustanding Governor in Prinary Eduaction and Rural Develoment’.

The pair, alongside other nominees, will be presented with their awards at an event to mark the company’s fifth anniversary on December 16th at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to a press statement signed by Ms. Bridget Agada, secretary of the award planning committee, in his position as the interim Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Buni has, through deft management and excellent politicking, poured cold water on the fire raging in the party.

Agada noted that the 10-man committee were stunned by the manner Buni seamlessly combined politics and governance, delivering at both ends with massive gains.

The company further applauded the governor for being fair to all in the discharge of his duties.

It added that no wonder at just 54, Buni has risen to an improbable height that would have only been imagined.

“From the brink of imminent collapse, Mai Mala Buni has steered the party onto a safe pasture. The predictions of doom have once again fallen flat; the APC political machine, retooled and freshly oiled by the Yobe Governor, is alive and in motion across the country, successful in its drive to expand and reposition. Mai Mala Buni has put the APC in a better position to consolidate on previous successes,” she added.

Agada, meanwhile, noted that Governor Sule ” has used basic education as a tool to fight insecurity and other criminal activities, a blueprint that is being adopted by other states. This has set the state on the right track for socio-economic development”.

She said the governor has ” adopted a multi-dimensional approach to reduce poverty level and create wealth and employment. The creation of a rural transformation agency is a game changer that has brought government closer to the rural areas and increase business activities, deflating insecurity to an appreciable level”.

The event will be chaired by the Honourable Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator (Dr) George Akume while His Royal Highness, The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero is the Royal Father of the Day.

Ten other distinguished Nigerians will be recognised on that day including His Excellency, Ambassador Tukur Burutai, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, former Senate President Dr Anyim Pius Anyim and the MD/CEO of FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited, Engr Funmi Ayinke.