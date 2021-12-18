By Nnamdi Ojiego

An educationist, Mrs Lawrencia Etoh, has explained that the systemic decay in the family institution and the society at large could be attributed to an increase in bullying and cult activities in basic and secondary schools.

She noted that a few years ago, cultism was associated with tertiary institutions, expressing worries that institutions designated to groom toddlers and little children have turned to the epicentre for cultism and cult-related activities.

According to her, parents have abandoned their God-given role of grooming their children to house helps and nannies in pursuit of wealth and fame, stressing that family values and culture were lost while borrowed ones have taken over.

Throwing light on the possible causes of Cultism in primary and secondary schools, Etoh, who is the Principal of the Archangels College, Satellite Town, Lagos, said: “Parents involvement into cult activities before their children while they learn believing that it is a way of life; over pampering of children without proper discipline when they misbehave as a show of love and provision of all forms of comfort without weighing the negative effects were among the causes of this menace.”

Speaking further, the school administrator added, “the school is also culpable since the majority failed to fulfil the roles stipulated for a school and education in general. The highest bidder is worshipped and such parents buy over some school owners, administrators, teachers and other staff. They influence such compromised school communities that are profit-oriented.

“Children of such parents become untouchable, bullies and tyrants. Pupils and students are not disciplined in a majority of our schools today. Mechanisms of discipline in schools are caged and imprisoned by misinterpretation of Child Rights Act by parents, school authorities and government.”

On what could be done to stem the ugly trend, the renowned teacher called for a concerted effort from all stakeholders.

She said: “All hands must be on deck to tackle this challenge. The way forward includes going back to the basics by parents in child grooming, proper and full regulation of schools by the government, educating stakeholders on Child Rights Act, which is turning into a curse in our country than a blessing. The welfare of educationists must be overhauled both in public and private schools so that they will not be at the mercy of such parents and their children.

“Stringent rules and laws should be in place and implemented regarding bullying, cultism, examination malpractices and other vices. Guidance and Counselling Unit of every school must be functional and relating well with the school management for effective assistance to pupils and students.”