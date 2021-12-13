By Rosemary Iwunze

As incidents of collapse of building projects continue to occur around the country, the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, has called for collaboration among government agencies to curb the ugly trend.

Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive of the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, Mr. Sunday Thomas, noted that collaboration is necessary to ensure that provisions of the law regarding the insurance of public buildings against third party liability and all buildings under construction that are above two floors are strictly adhered to.

READ ALSO:Jonathan tasks Christians on building prayer altars

Thomas made the assertion yesterday during the sensitisation programme for top functionaries in Kano state on implementation and enforcement of compulsory insurances in the state.

Thomas said: “There is a need for the joint committee to consider the issue of collapsed buildings that have continued to be one of the problems in our big and major cities.

“The state agencies that approve and monitor construction should be given a mandate to look into this matter and collaborate with other agencies like the Town Plannning Authority, Fire Service, Police etc and relevant professional associations like COREN some of which should also be co-opted into the Committee.

This will ensure that provisions of the law regarding the insurance of public buildings against third party liability and all buildings under construction that are above two floors are strictly adhered to.”