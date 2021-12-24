By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Amid president Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Borno State, which culminated in the firing of Rockets and grenades by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists last Thursday around Ajilari Cross and Bulumkutu Communities of Maiduguri, leaving five people dead with 16 injured, officials at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), particularly those in Surgical Department and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are currently making frantic effort to save the life of Hajja Maryam Abba Maini, a 28-year-old pregnant woman.

Bulumkutu ward is less than three Kilometers away from Maiduguri International Airport and the Air Force Base where Mr President and his entourage landed before they all joined official vehicles to commission some projects executed by Governor Babagana Zulum and a business mogul, Dr, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi.

The innocent pregnant woman, according to Vanguard investigation had left her home with the intention of plating her hair before luck ran out of her as she was said to have been hit by one of the rockets firing at Bulumkutu ward.

Vanguard exclusively gathered that diagnosis indicated penetration into her abdomen leading to injury as a result of the explosion.

The woman was among other dozens that were injured, Unfortunately, the incident busts her stomach and killed the unborn baby of about 6 months in the womb, before she was immediately rushed to UMTH.

It was also gathered that immediately after she was rushed to the accident and emergency unit at the health facility, medical personnel tried the best they could to operate on her and remove the dead baby, while she is responding to treatment at the ICU.

A Source at the UMTH who is not authorized to talk to the press confirmed this development, even as he said, “the victim is amongst several others responding to treatment and in stable condition as on Friday afternoon.”

All efforts to see Maryam at her sickbed in the ICU by our Correspondent proved difficult, even as it was gathered reliably that she is responding to treatment after her successful surgery

