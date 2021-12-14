Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of seven INEC nominees

By Henry Umoru

Muhammadu Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation names of seven National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The request is for the Confirmation of the appointment of six nominees as National Commissioners, and one as a Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC.

The nominees constitute one representative from the six Geo-Political Zone of the country.

President Buhari’s letter was read Tuesday during the plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

The request was contained in a letter dated December 10, 2021, and read during the plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari explained that the request was made pursuant to paragraph 14 of Part (1) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The letter read: “Pursuant to paragraph 14 of Part (1) of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I, hereby, forward for the confirmation, by the Senate, the appointment of the underlisted nominees as National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

The nominees include Mallam Mohammed Haruna, National Commissioner (Niger – North Central), Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta – South-South), Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia – South East), and Major General A. B. Alkali (rtd) – Adamawa, (North East).

Others are Engr (Prof) Rhoda H. Gumus (Bayelsa – South-South), Mr Sam Olumekan (Ondo – South West), and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo – South West), Resident Electoral Commissioner.

