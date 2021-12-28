President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Baring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to sign into law the 2022 Appropriation Bill on

Friday, December 31, 2021.

Already, President Buhari has received the 2022 Appropriation Bill passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly last week.

The House of Representatives passed the bill Tuesday last week, while the Senate passed it last Wednesday raising the total estimates from the proposed N16.391trillion to N17.126 trillion.

The oil benchmark was raised from the proposed $57 per barrel to $62.

The breakdown of the budget include N869 billion for statutory allocation, N3.8 trillion for debt servicing, N6.9 trillion and N5.4 trillion for recurrent and capital expenditure respectively.

It was gathered that the 2022 Appropriation Bill was transmitted last Friday by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Amos Ojo and acknowledged by the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President on Saturday.

The transmission letter, with Reference Number NASS/CNA/37/Vol.1/35, addressed to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and titled ‘APPROPRIATION BILL, 2022.’ read, “In consonance with the Provisions of the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, I wish, with due respect, to forward to Your Excellency, the authenticated copies of Appropriation Bill, 2022, for your consideration and assent.

“After Your Excellency’s assent, one copy of the signed bill should be retained in your office while the other two are to be returned for our further action, please.

“With my highest regards.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, confirmed that the budget has been transmitted to the President by the National Assembly and will be assented to by President Buhari on Friday.

He responded to prodding via WhatsApp message: “Yes, it’s true the President will sign the 2022 budget by Friday”.

It was further gathered that the event is billed for the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja by 10 am.

Those expected to join the President at the signing ceremony include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and a host of other presidential aides.

Vanguard News Nigeria