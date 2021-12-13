By Dapo Akinrefon, James Ogunnaike & Sola Isola

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin, and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, described the death of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, as a huge loss to the Ogbomoso kingdom, Oyo State and humanity in general.

It was gathered that the monarch died on Sunday morning at the age of 95, after spending 47 years on the throne.

The late monarch ascended the throne on October 24, 1973.

He was born on May 27, 1926, in Ogbomoso to Oba Bello Oyewumi, Ajagungbade II and Ayaba Seliat Oyewumi.

He’ll be remembered for his counsel—Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, on the demise of the highly revered traditional ruler earlier on Sunday.

Buhari, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State as well as the indigenes of Ogbomoso land on the demise of the frontline traditional ruler.

The president noted that Oyewumi’s reign of 48 years reinforced the town as a land of peace, accommodating and a bastion of history and tradition.

President Buhari, who joined the Oyo State Council of Obas in mourning the First Class Traditional ruler, affirmed that the deceased would forever be remembered for his counsel and commitment to the unity and harmony within the ranks of the traditional rulers.

Soun’s contributions indelible—Obasanjo

In his reaction, Obasanjo, in his tribute by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said: “Oba Oyewumi was an extraordinary person blessed with qualities and characteristics which made him one of the most unforgettable men of our generation. He was a successful businessman. He was one of those, early in the history of Nigeria that made living outside one’s place of birth, a home and great success. I can still vividly remember his contribution to social life in Jos in the 1960s and 70s.

“He lived a life of not only of service but also of peace among his fellow Obas and within his community without allowing himself to be swayed from what is right and correct for a traditional ruler by politicians. He represented the absolute pinnacle of the Nigerian spirit. A truly noble human being, he was a king among men who earned the respect and admiration of all. Yet he never lost the humane touch.“

He was a quintessential monarch—Makinde

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said: “I received the news of the passage unto the glory of our father, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi with shock.

“Though Kabiyesi lived up to the age 95, his death at this time is still a huge loss to the state and the traditional institution, because he has created a vacuum not only in Ogbomosoland but also in the entire state and the nation.”

Also, the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr. Ogundoyin said: “The death of Oba Ajagungbade the third marks the end of a glorious 48years rule.

“Soun is one of the most successful Obas not only in Oyo state but across the South-West.”

It’s a loss to Yoruba traditional institution—Gani Adams

On his part, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, said: “Kabiesi’s death came as a rude shock to me. However, he had made an indelible mark as one of the great monarchs in Yoruba history.

“The late Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, in his life, brought great development to the ancient town of Ogbomoso, and he would be remembered for his courage, consistency, love and compassion for his subjects.”

ARG mourns

Also, the Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kunle Famoriyo, said: “These days, we hear more about kings and less about their domains. During the lifetime of the late Soun, we heard more about the progress and development of Ogbomoso more than we heard about the king.

“His death is a great loss to Yoruba traditional institution but we are happy that he was a king who came, who saw, and who conquered.”

