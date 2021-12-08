President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the recent gruesome attacks on innocent travellers in Sokoto State.

The president’s reaction is contained in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Femi Adesina on Wednesday in Abuja.

“I am very distressed at the manner of death visited on these hapless citizens who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country.

“It shows that the evil this administration is confronting is one that requires the support and involvement of all Nigerians,” he said.

The president extended deep condolences to the families of the victims, assuring that security agencies would continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of the despicable people.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria