*Inform your members how much has been paid, FG tells ASUU

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to release the salaries of doctors and other health workers that were seized to enforce the no-work-no-pay policy.

This came as the government advised the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, which is threatening strike over non-implementation of the 2020 Memorandum of Action , MoA, reached with the government, to educate its members on the quantum of money the Federal Government had already paid to them.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential villa.

The Minister, who is the Concilliator-in-Chief of the Federal Government said President Buhari approved the authority letter to release the funds of the resident doctors for September and October 2021.

He said the approval covers members of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) who went on strike in 2018.

According to him, “The President graciously approved that we pay back some funds, some wages, which we did not pay health workers. First, section 43 of the Trade Disputes Act says that when a worker goes on strike, especially those on essential services, the employer can also refuse to pay.

On the threat by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to go on strike over non-implementation of the 2020 Memorandum of Action , MoA, reached with the union, the minister said the union should educate its members on the quantum of money the federal government has already paid to them.

He said they may be threatening to go on strike not knowing that money has already been paid while the 2009 agreement, which is the other dispute that the union has, is still at the level of Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

That is what they call the ‘No- Work, No- Pay Rule’.

“But these health sector workers; doctors, pharmacists, nurses and members of Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, we are trying to make sure that we create an equitable environment for them to function and part of it is to make sure that their welfare is enhanced.

“As a first step, Mr. President has approved last week and I have the authority and letter, directing the Minister of Finance to release the funds of the resident doctors for September and October 2021, which was seized in conformity with the law.

