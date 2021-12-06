By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Government and people of Borno State over the passing of former Minister of Mines, Power and Steel, Alhaji Bunu Sherif Musa, sharing the grief of family members over the loss.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina condoled with Borno State Elders’ Forum, friends and associates of the former Minister, who served variously as Minister of Industries (1985), Mines, Power and Steel (1986-89), Aviation (1989), Water Resources (1990) and Employment, Labour and Productivity (1990-92).

He affirmed that the former Minister contributed to the development of the country and his community, taking up many responsibilities, including Nigeria’s Ambassador to France.

President Buhari prayed for repose of his soul, urging the family to find solace in his investment in humanity.

Vanguard News Nigeria